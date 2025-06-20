Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,553 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ENI by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in ENI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ENI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ENI by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ENI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Down 0.2%

E stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.89. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.01%.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

