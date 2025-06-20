Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,151 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $218,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after purchasing an additional 515,378 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Lennar by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after buying an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Lennar by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after buying an additional 268,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after buying an additional 213,003 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

LEN opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

