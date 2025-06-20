Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 452 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NetEase were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $133.80.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

