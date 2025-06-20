Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 826 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American States Water were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $77.87 on Friday. American States Water Company has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.62.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 897 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.