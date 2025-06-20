Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,330 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

