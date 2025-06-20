Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after buying an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,157.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $6,859,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

