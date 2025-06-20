Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,748 shares of company stock valued at $89,478,971 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $485.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.73. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $493.20. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

