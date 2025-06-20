Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

