Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.75. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $158.62 and a one year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

