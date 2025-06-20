Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of CL opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

