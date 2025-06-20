Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 296,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $242,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of APH stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

