Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,032.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103,782 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 379,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.