Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,608 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $163,819,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after buying an additional 625,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.89. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

