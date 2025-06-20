Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 113.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

