Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in FTI Consulting by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $161.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

