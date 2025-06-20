Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

LAR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

