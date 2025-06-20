Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $615,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

