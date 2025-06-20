Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

