Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,010,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,153,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $19,460,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,043,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 1,274,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,150 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

HE stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $744.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

