Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6%

CB opened at $282.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.60. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh bought 9,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 4.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

