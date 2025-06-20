Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 147.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 9,100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $543.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.66. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $478.12 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

