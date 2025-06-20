Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

