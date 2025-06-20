Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

