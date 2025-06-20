Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.60.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE EME opened at $485.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.95 and a 200-day moving average of $439.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

