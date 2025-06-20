Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $353,394,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 52,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $373.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.41. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

