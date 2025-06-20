Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.