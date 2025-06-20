Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6,802.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.