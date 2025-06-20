Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 234,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 587,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.26 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

