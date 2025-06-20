Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $538.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.