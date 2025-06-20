Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Progressive by 119.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $260.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.45. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $110,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,084.80. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,400. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

