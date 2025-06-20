Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

Zoetis Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE ZTS opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

