Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1271 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.