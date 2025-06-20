Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

