ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

ROBO opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $61.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

