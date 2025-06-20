Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Matthew Ocko Sells 200,000 Shares

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Ocko sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $5,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,903,999.24. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Ocko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

