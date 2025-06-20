RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of RPM International worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

