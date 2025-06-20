Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $301.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.97. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $173.00 and a one year high of $329.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

