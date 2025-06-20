Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,045 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE DGX opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $135.47 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

