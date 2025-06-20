Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of SPOT opened at $710.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $728.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.