Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,841 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10,466.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

