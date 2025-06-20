Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Robbins Farley increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $176.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.