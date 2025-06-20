Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $122.34 and a 1-year high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

