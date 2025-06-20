Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

