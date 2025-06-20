Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 3.3% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its stake in shares of Relx by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 169,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.