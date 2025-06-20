Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 439 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,867,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 61,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

