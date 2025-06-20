Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 773 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,180,456.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,797.54. This trade represents a 90.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,421,593 shares of company stock worth $133,064,692. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

