Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 929.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $54.71 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

