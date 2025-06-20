Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 228 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,144.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,079.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $724.75 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,250.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,280.97.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

