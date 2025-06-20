Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,138 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 969.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $79.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 274.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

