Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.